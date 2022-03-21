Penguins acquire Beaulieu to kick off NHL trade deadline day

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

The Pittsburgh Penguins have shored up their depth at defense by acquiring Nathan Beaulieu from the Winnipeg Jets to open the NHL’s final day of trading. The Jets acquired a conditional seventh-round pick in this year’s draft for Beaulieu, who is in the final year of his contract. The Penguins sit third in the Metropolitan Division standings and made the move with an eye on the playoffs. Beaulieu is sidelined by a lower-body injury sustained earlier this month and will remain on long-term injured reserve.