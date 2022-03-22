AP source: Chattanooga’s Paris to coach South Carolina

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says South Carolina and Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris have reached a five-year deal for him to become the next men’s basketball coach. Any hiring would have to be approved by the school’s board of trustees before it becomes official. Paris would take over for Frank Martin, who was fired last week after 10 years. Paris would become the first Black men’s basketball head coach at South Carolina. He led Chattanooga to a 27-8 mark and the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament championships. The Mocs lost to fourth-seeded Illinois 54-53 last week in the NCAA Tournament.