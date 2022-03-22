Bills restock WR depth by signing Crowder to 1-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have restocked their veteran depth at receiver by signing Jamison Crowder to a one-year contract. The seventh-year player joins the Bills after spending the past three seasons with the AFC East rival New York Jets. At 5-foot-9, Crowder primarily has been used as a slot receiver and will be given the opportunity to replace Cole Beasley. Beasley was released last week and Buffalo also has not re-signed Emmanuel Sanders. Crowder has topped 50 catches six times and 600 yards receiving five times.