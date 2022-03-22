British ferry operator faces deadline to explain mass firing

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. ferry operator owned by the government of Dubai faces a Tuesday deadline to explain why it fired 800 workers without notice. British authorities say they may seek criminal penalties if the company is found to have acted illegally. P&O Ferries fired the crew members over a Zoom call last week and then sent security teams onto ships to evict workers, touching off protests at ports around the U.K. Unions allege their members have been replaced by foreign workers who were hired through a third-party agency and are being paid $2.38 an hour. The British government has notified P&O that it appears to have violated rules requiring employers to consult with unions and notify authorities before laying off large numbers of workers.