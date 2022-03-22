Hellebuyck makes 42 saves as Jets beat Golden Knights 4-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 42 saves, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0. Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Neal Pionk also scored, and Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor each had two assists. It was Hellebuyck’s fourth shutout of the season and No. 28 for his career. The injury-riddled Golden Knights dropped to 34-28-4. They extended their road skid to seven games and two shutouts in a row.