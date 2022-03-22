Skip to Content
Kempe, Byfield lead shorthanded Kings over Predators 6-1

By JOE REEDY
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield both scored twice, and the shorthanded Los Angeles Kings scored three times in the first 11 minutes to defeat the Nashville Predators 6-1. It was the sixth multigoal game this season for Kempe, who leads the Kings with 28 goals. Byfield, the second pick in the 2020 NHL draft, had the first two-goal game of his career along with an assist. He missed the first half of the season after he broke his left ankle during the preseason. Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist. Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Kings, who were missing seven players from their lineup. Jonathan Quick stopped 24 shots.

