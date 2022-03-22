Local Links: Enzo’s Bistro & Bar looking to hire front-of-house workers

Enzo's Bistro and Bar is preparing to reopen its dining room at the Rancho Mirage location after the entire restaurant was closed at the start of the pandemic.

Enzo's is best known for its homemade pasta, sausages, and house-dried steaks. The restaurant owner, Hal Griffith said that all the food prepared down to the sauces is done in-house.

As soon as you walk through the front doors of Enzo's you'll see the meats being dried out. Griffith said that this is done to all of its steaks and sausages over a 30-day period to increase the quality of the meat.

Many of the items on the menu are special to Chef Nicholas Novello himself.

“These are menu items that I grew up making with my grandmother ever since I was a young age," explained Novello. "They bring back great memories. She’s not around anymore.”

The Rancho Mirage location had been closed down since the start of the pandemic. Just a few weeks ago, Enzo's reopened its doors to the public, but only the bar area has been open.

Griffith said he doesn't have enough qualified staff on board to reopen the full restaurant. Enzo's is currently hiring front-of-house workers.

Enzo's Bistro and Bar in Rancho Mirage is expected to fully open its dining room to the public sometime this week, but still, no actual day has been announced.