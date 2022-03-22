North Carolina women rout Arizona 63-45 to reach Sweet 16

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 19 points, Deja Kelly added 15 and North Carolina overwhelmed Arizona 63-45 to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in seven years. The fifth-seeded Tar Heels smothered Arizona from the start, using a 15-0 run to lead by nine at halftime, then stretched it 20 with a dominating third quarter. North Carolina held Arizona to 29% shooting, including 7 from 27 from 3, to earn a spot in the Greensboro Region semifinals Friday against No. 1 overall seed South Carolina. No. 4 Arizona had a disjointed start for the second straight NCAA Tournament game at McKale Center. Unlike their comeback against UNLV, the Wildcats had no answer for the Tar Heels.