Palm Desert Charter Middle School making history by competing in 2022 WGI Color Guard World Championships

Palm Desert Charter Middle School is the first middle school to compete in the WGI Color Guard World Championships.

The team is set to make history on April 7-10 in Dayton, Ohio.

The Palm Desert Charter Middle School Varsity Color Guard team is making history at the 2022 @WGIcolorguard World Championships next month! 👏🏽



March 22, 2022

PDCMS will be competing against several high school teams from around the country.

Earlier this month the team competed in the San Diego WGI Regional Competition. They beat 24 high schools from California, Nevada and Utah.

The win solidified the team as the 13th in the Country under the Scholastic A Division. They also rank as the number 1 in the state of California.

Coachella Valley residents can support the team by checking out their performance this Friday. The team has also set up a gofundme page to help them fundraise for the trip.

Their goal is to reach $20,000 by March 31 in order to help fund the students' traveling expenses.

According to the team's gofundme page, "The Color Guard program receives no funding from the school and all funds raised for the program are through fundraisers."

