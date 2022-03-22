Power outage alert in Japan amid quake damage, cold weather

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government is alerting people of potential blackouts because power supplies are low after several coal-fired plants temporarily stopped generating electricity following last week’s earthquake. The rare alert comes as the Tokyo region sees snow and unusually cold weather for early spring, prompting people to use heaters. The magnitude-7.4 earthquake last week caused temporary outages while coal-fired plants assessed and repaired damage. Power has been restored since, but the grid was being severely strained due to the unusual snow and cold. The economy and industry minister said conservation efforts so far Tuesday weren’t enough to avoid blackouts and urged businesses and residents to cooperate.