Saint Peter’s Holloway a ‘rock star’ coaching commodity

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Shaheen Holloway of Saint Peter’s might be one the hottest coaching commodities in college basketball. The 15th-seeded Peacocks are the Cinderella story of the NCAA Tournament after knoocking off Kentucky and Murray State. Holloway was rumored to be the top contender for the vacant Massachusetts’ job. Now there is speculation he may head to Seton Hall. Up first is a Friday night Sweet 16 game against Purdue. Holloway says he is focused on that for now.