Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:03 PM

Terrain, rain hampering search at site of China plane crash

By DAKE KANG and NG HAN GUAN
Associated Press

WUZHOU, China (AP) — Rough terrain and rain are hampering the search for clues into the cause of a China Eastern plane that inexplicably fell from the sky and tore into a remote mountainside, presumably killing all 132 people on board. Searchers on Wednesday were combing the crash site and a widespread debris field for the flight data and cockpit voice recorders. Video clips posted by China’s state media show small pieces of the Boeing 737-800 plane scattered over the forested area, some in green fields, others in burnt-out patches with raw earth exposed. Each piece of debris has a number next to it, the larger ones marked off by police tap. Investigators say it is too early to speculate on the cause of the disaster. 

News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content