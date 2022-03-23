EU wants gas storage topped up to curb reliance on Russia

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm has proposed that all gas storage facilities in the 27-nation bloc are topped up to at least 80% capacity for next winter. The plan Wednesday comes as the EU seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian energy in the future. On the eve of a two-day summit of EU leaders, the European Commission said the bloc must quickly revamp its energy policy before next winter and another price crisis leaves millions of EU citizens with bills they cannot pay. EU leaders have already vowed to wean the bloc of its energy dependency on Russia by 2027, but tangible measures still have to be put in place.