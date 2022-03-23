Falcons head into strange new world after dealing Matt Ryan

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports writer

ATLANTA (AP) — For the first time since 2008, the Atlanta Falcons will be breaking in a new quarterback. That’s hardly their only concern after trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. Its clear this team faces some very serious challenges in the short term. At the top of the list is a staggering hit to their salary cap flexibility with some $62 million in dead money. The Falcons also have some serious public-relations work to do. Already faced with a lethargic fan base, they are now dealing with the perception that Ryan’s departure was hastened by their unsuccessful pursuit of quarterback Deshaun Watson.