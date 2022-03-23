London Olympic pool evacuated after ‘gas release’ incident

LONDON (AP) — A swimming pool in London’s Olympic park has been evacuated after what it said was an incident involving a “release of gas.” The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London was built for the 2012 Games in London. The park said on Twitter that Wednesday’s incident involved “the release of a gas” at the Aquatics Center. It said “there are a number of casualties with breathing difficulties” who are being treated by ambulance workers. It said the area was cordoned off and evacuated and emergency services were on site. The park didn’t provide more details. The London Fire Brigade said firefighters were dealing with “reports of a chemical incident” at the pool.