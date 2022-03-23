Russia challenges British Isles, Italy to get soccer’s Euros

LONDON (AP) — Russia is launching a bid to host the 2028 European Championship in a challenge to the British Isles entry or against Italy for the 2032 edition, despite its teams being suspended from international competitions over the war in Ukraine. A meeting of the Russian Football Union executive committee decided on Wednesday to “support the decision to declare interest” in the 2028 and 2032 tournaments. The organization issued a statement ahead of the deadline for expressions of interest to be submitted to UEFA. It was unclear when the bid would be submitted or if the country would specify if it preferred to host in 2028 or 2032.