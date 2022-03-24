3 displaced by house fire in Indio

An investigation is underway into the cause of a garage fire at a home in Indio this morning that displaced three adults.

The Riverside County Fire Department said it received a report of the blaze just after 7:00 a.m. in the 81200 block of Helen Avenue.

Emergency responders arrived to find that a fire had broken out in the garage.

Firefighters contained the blaze within the hour, and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist the displaced individuals.



Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.