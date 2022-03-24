French firms hesitate amid growing pressure to leave Russia

By THOMAS ADAMSON

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French automaker Renault has moved to pause production at its Moscow plant in an apparent move to fend off mounting criticism. It came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the company and others in France of aiding Russia’s war effort during a virtual address to parliament. Renault’s announcement Wednesday night meant it broke ranks with other major French companies that have defied pressure to keep operating in Russia. It’s often a point of pride for France — and its companies — to be more independent from its allies when it comes to policy toward Russia. It’s a stance that has started to unravel as the war grinds on.