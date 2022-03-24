Inspired by Ferguson, Berbatov aims to lead Bulgarian soccer

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Dimitar Berbatov’s curiosity about leadership was sparked by seeing the books in his the office of Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson. A biography of Napoleon Bonaparte made an impression on one of Bulgaria’s greatest forwards. Berbatov is now leading a campaign to become president of his national soccer federation. Berbatov won an unofficial vote of Bulgarian clubs last week to replace sitting president Borislav Mihailov. Bulgarian soccer has been in a prolonged slump under the goalkeeper who helped Bulgaria reach the semifinals at the 1994 World Cup. Berbatov wants FIFA and UEFA to help create order.