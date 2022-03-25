3 plead guilty to burning Vegas police SUV amid 2020 protest

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three men have pleaded guilty to a federal civil disorder charge in Las Vegas, admitting they set fire to a police vehicle during a May 2020 racial injustice protest following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Court documents show that Tyree Walker, Devarian Haynes and Ricardo Densmore each faces two years in federal prison, three years of federal supervision, 100 hours of community service and a $100 fine. Each remains free pending sentencing June 22. The men had faced conspiracy and arson charges that could have gotten them five to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. Their pleas to the reduced charge were entered separately this week.