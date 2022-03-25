Cathedral City LGBT Days celebration returns

Cathedral City LGBT Days kick off today.

The festival will feature an array of live entertainment, community engagement and activities. The event, produced by Soundskilz Productions, will adhere to local and state COVID-19 guidelines, according to festival organizers.

Friday's festivities start at 5 p.m. with an opening night party in Town Square Park. The kick-off event will have DJs and dancing, food trucks, craft vendors, an outdoor bar, and a flag-raising and lighting of City Hall in rainbow colors. The event will run through Sunday.

"Cathedral City LGBT Days is a time to recognize the strength in our diversity, appreciate our similarities and stand united for the equal rights of all Americans," the city's Chris Parman said in a statement announcing the event.

"We honor the lives, history and wonderful accomplishments the LGBTQ+ community has contributed in making Cathedral City one of the most gay- friendly cities in America," Parman continued. "Year after year, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has ranked Cathedral City with a perfect `100' score, and that is a testament to the city's belief in equality for both our residents and visitors alike."

More information on the festival is available at cathedralcitylgbtdays.com.