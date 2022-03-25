Gauff and Rogers win, more seeded women fall at Miami Open

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Seeded women continue to have major struggles at the Miami Open. More than half of the women who were seeded going into the tournament won’t even be around for the first weekend. No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and No. 24 Sorana Cirstea of Romania were ousted in second-round matches Friday. Iga Swiatek of Poland plays later Friday and can be assured of taking over for Ashleigh Barty as the new No. 1 player in the world. Swiatek only needs to win her opening Miami match to clinch the spot atop the rankings.