Rancho Mirage Elementary School students show their support for Ukraine during ‘Unity Day’ celebration

Rancho Mirage Elementary School students worked together to create a paper chain spanning throughout their entire school.

It's all a part of the school's 'Unity Day,' where students were asked to write down their encouraging messages on stands of paper.

They sent several messages to the Ukrainian people including, "Together we can help Ukraine" and "Standup for Ukraine, save their country."

Their messages are all written on stands of paper, linked together to create a massive paper chain.

Rancho Elementary School Principal, Shane Hagar, shared with News Channel 3, "Every class from transitional kindergarten all the way through fifth grade, are creating class chains, to unite us as a school, and to unite us in thoughts for the Ukraine.”

The unity activity is part of the school's multicultural week, where students are learning about different ways to unite people in the classroom and throughout the world.

Fourth-grade teacher, Angelina Palmer, shared that activities like today's help introduce students to current events. "We do have two students here whose families are from Ukraine. And yesterday, they were dressed up in their Ukrainian outfits, and we got to speak with them about family members, things that are going on over there. And it just opened up a kind of a conversation that we normally wouldn't have in the classroom."

Not only is this a creative outlet for students. It's encouraging them to use their voices.

Today's activity wrapped up the school's multicultural week. Principal Hagar shared how proud he is of the students, staff, and families that support the school.