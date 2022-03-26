AP source: Chiefs add RB Ronald Jones amid busy offseason

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding some depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the running back room. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. Jones was a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in the 2018 draft who started 25 of the 55 games he appeared in over his first four seasons in the league. Jones’ best came in 2020, when he carried 192 times for 978 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season, then helped Tampa Bay defeat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.