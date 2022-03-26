Skip to Content
Blue Jays’ Manoah ready to build on 2021 success

By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah stumbled, literally, on his first pitch against the AL East-rival Yankees in 2022. Manoah lost his balance and fell while throwing a ball to Aaron Judge in the first inning of Toronto’s 10-9 exhibition win Saturday. Last May, the 6-foot-6 right-hander cruised through six scoreless innings in his major league debut against New York. The 24-year-old went on to finish eighth in AL Rookie of the Year voting. After his misstep Saturday, he showed signs he’s ready to build on that big rookie year. 

