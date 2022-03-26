Muddy conditions hamper search for China Eastern wreckage

BEIJING (AP) — Construction excavators have dug into a crash site in the search for wreckage, remains and the second black box from a China Eastern 737-800 that nosedived into a mountainside in southern China this week with 132 people on board. Pumps are being used to drain water as muddy conditions in the rainy Guizhou region hamper the search. No survivors have been found, and the cause of the crash remains a mystery. Searchers found the cockpit voice recorder on Wednesday but have yet to find the flight data recorder. The plane was flying at 29,000 feet when it suddenly plunged to the ground. It was headed for Guangzhou, an export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.