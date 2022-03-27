Boston, Gamecocks carry relentless push into Final Four

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston and South Carolina are headed back to the Final Four. The Associated Press first-team All-American helped the Gamecocks beat Creighton 80-50 to win the NCAA Tournament’s Greensboro Region title. Boston was named the region’s most outstanding player. She had 19 points in this one after having 28 points and 22 rebounds against North Carolina in the Sweet 16. The 6-foot-5 Boston said the team is still focused on “unfinished business” with two more games to win to make good on their season-long title push. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley says