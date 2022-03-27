Ingram scores 26 in return, Pelicans top Lakers 116-108

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 26 in his return from a 10-game absence, and the New Orleans Pelicans came back from 23 points down to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-108. New Orleans rookie Trey Murphy III scored all of his 21 points in the second half. Fellow rookie Herb Jones had 16 points and a career-high six steals. Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 12 rebounds and CJ McCollum had 18 points for New Orleans. LeBron James hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 39 points in a loss that dropped the Lakers a half-game behind New Orleans for the ninth seed and first of two play-in spots in the Western Conference.