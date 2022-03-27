Kansas joins fellow bluebloods Duke, ‘Nova in Final Four

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Basketball Writer

College basketball’s elite programs have stepped into the spotlight for next weekend’s Final Four in New Orleans. Duke, Villanova and Kansas will descend on the Big Easy next weekend for a chance to add another championship banner to their rafters. Duke will play either North Carolina or Saint Peter’s, while the Wildcats and Jayhawks will meet again in the Final Four. Kansas raced past Miami in the second half of Sunday’s Midwest Region final to reach the national semifinals. Coach Jay Wright is seeking his third national title with the Wildcats. Duke, Kansas and Villanova have combined for 11 championships overall.