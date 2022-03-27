Scheffler, Kisner advance to championship at Match Play

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler reached the championship round at the Dell Technologies Match Play for the second straight year. This time he has more at stake. A year ago, Scheffler was trying for his first PGA Tour victory. Now he is one win away from going to No. 1 in the world. Scheffler nearly squandered a 5-up lead and held on to beat Dustin Johnson in the semifinals. Now he faces Kevin Kisner in the final. Kisner outlasted Corey Conners in a match so tight no one led by more than one hole. Kisner has won the Match Play and has been runner-up.