Nevada man to face judge in suspected abduction of woman

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — A northern Nevada man is expected to face a judge this week on a felony kidnapping charge in the disappearance of an 18-year-old woman last seen in her car in a Walmart parking lot more than two weeks ago. Naomi Irion was last seen before dawn on March 12 when security video showed a masked man wearing a hooded sweatshirt approach and her in her car outside the store in rural Fernley. It wasn’t immediately clear Monday if suspect Troy Driver of Fallon had a lawyer representing him. The Lyon County sheriff’s office released a photo of Driver. He remained jailed on $750,000 bail.