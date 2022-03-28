Pirates 3B Hayes eyes smoother 2022 after rocky rookie year

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes is hoping for smoother sailing in 2022. Hayes was limited to just 96 games a year ago because of an ailing left wrist that sent him to the injured list twice. Hayes hit .257 with six home runs and 38 RBIs in 2021 and says he let the wrist bother him more than he should have. He has experimented with his swing in an effort to alleviate pressure on the wrist. The Pirates are hoping a healthy Hayes can help them escape last place in the NL Central, where they have finished in each of the last three seasons.