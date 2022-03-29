FIFA, Qatar prepare for unprecedented World Cup finals draw

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A World Cup like no other in its 92-year history will take shape this week at an unprecedented tournament draw. When FIFA and host nation Qatar stage the draw ceremony show Friday three of the 32 entries will be placeholders. That’s because the three-year qualifying program has been delayed by the pandemic and war in Ukraine. It means 37 nations will be involved Friday. Five of those ultimately won’t play in November when the first “winter” World Cup kicks off. Qatar is in the draw pot of top-seeded teams with the world’s best: Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.