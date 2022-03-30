Man refuses court in off-duty Seattle-area officer’s killing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge in Las Vegas wants a 58-year-old man brought to court next Monday “by any means necessary” to face a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of an off-duty Seattle-area police officer on the Las Vegas Strip. Court officials said Wednesday that Freddy Allen refused to be brought to court from the Clark County jail. He’s being held without bail after also refusing transport to court last Monday. His appointed public defense attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment. Allen is accused of stabbing Edmonds, Washington, police Officer Tyler Steffins late March 26 following an argument about Steffins petting another man’s dogs on a casino-to-casino pedestrian bridge over Las Vegas Boulevard.