Manhunt for homicide suspect underway in northern Nevada

EUREKA, Nev. (AP) — A manhunt for a 58-year-old homicide suspect was underway Wednesday in a rural area of northern Nevada along Interstate 80. Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts said Wednesday that officers from numerous agencies wee participating in the search for Daniel Goodyear. Watts said Goodyear was sought in a homicide that occurred Tuesday in Eureka County near Carlin in neighboring Elko County. Watts declined to release any information about the homicide but said authorities on Wednesday planned to ask a judge to issue an arrest warrant. The sheriff’s office said Goodyear is considered “armed and dangerous” and warned people not to contact him and to instead call 911 immediately.