English sits out Masters while recovering from hip surgery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Harris English has decided not to play in the Masters next week. He’s still recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum. English won twice on the PGA Tour last year and finished third in the U.S. Open. He has not played since the Sony Open in Honolulu the second week of the year. English says he is progressing well from his hip surgery. He just wants to be cautious as he returns to competition. There are no alternates at the Masters. That puts the field at 90 players with one spot available for the Texas Open winner.