Macy’s building NC distribution center, 2,800 jobs to come

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (AP) — Macy’s Inc. has announced plans to build a distribution and online order fulfillment center in central North Carolina that ultimately will employ 2,800 people. The department store and online retail giant said Thursday it will invest $584 million in the project in China Grove, which is northeast of Charlotte. The center could one day handle 30% of the company’s digital supply chain capacity. South Carolina also was in the running for the center. North Carolina state and local governments could ultimately give Macy’s incentives valued over $60 million. State government announced earlier this week that an electric car maker planned to create 7,500 jobs in Chatham County.