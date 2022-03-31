Palm Springs International Airport makes changes to flight procedures for Canadian travelers

In a recent Twitter post, Palms Springs airport announced they will no longer be requiring pre-entry COVID tests for vaccinated Canadian passengers.

In the past, especially during holiday season, there have been difficulties for travelers trying to get a COVID test 72 hours before their flight. Read more about that story HERE.

This change may relieve some stress for Canadians traveling to the Coachella Valley. To learn more about Canada's travel click HERE.

Good news! Starting tomorrow, pre-entry COVID tests will no longer be required for vaccinated travelers going to Canada, and don't forget that PSP has nonstop service to five Canadian cities! Learn more about Canada's entry requirements here: https://t.co/yspDcv45k8#flyPSP pic.twitter.com/j6XPSTASyf — Palm Springs International Airport (@flyPSP) March 31, 2022

We'll have more details on the story coming up at 5 & 6 p.m.