Palm Springs International Airport makes changes to flight procedures for Canadian travelers

In a recent Twitter post, Palms Springs airport announced they will no longer be requiring pre-entry COVID tests for vaccinated Canadian passengers.

In the past, especially during holiday season, there have been difficulties for travelers trying to get a COVID test 72 hours before their flight. Read more about that story HERE.

This change may relieve some stress for Canadians traveling to the Coachella Valley. To learn more about Canada's travel click HERE.

