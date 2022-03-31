Shane Bieber to start Guardians’ season opener in KC

GOODYEAR, Arizona (AP) — Shane Bieber will throw the first pitch for the Cleveland Guardians. Bieber will start the season opener on April 7 at Kansas City. It was expected that Bieber would get the start, but manager Terry Francona made the formal announcement after speaking to the right-hander who missed three months last season with a shoulder strain. Bieber will be the 12th pitcher in franchise history to make three consecutive opening-day starts. The 26-year-old went 7-4 with a 3.17 ERA last season, but made only 16 starts.