Unsolved Palm Desert murder: billboard renews call for tips from public

A new billboard along Interstate 10 is renewing a call for tips from the public into an unsolved murder that happened in Palm Desert last year.

47-year-old Edward Snyder was shot around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the area of Palm Desert Country Club – at Tennessee and Oklahoma avenues.

Neighbors told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia police revealed to them they believed at the time he was simply taking a walk.

"Heard eight rounds fired, came out shortly after the situation and saw the body laying right over here," Dave Marshall said

Weeks later, police found 93-year-old Jean Grace Willrich dead in her home on Michigan Drive, just a few blocks away.

Benjamin Briones, a 59-year-old pool service man, was arrested in connection with Willrich's murder the following month. Court records detailed allegations that include Briones unlawfully signing a check to be withdrawn from Willrich's account for $7,650.

An HOA board member called on police for more patrols at the time.

