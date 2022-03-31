VillageFest celebrates 30th anniversary

Palm Springs VillageFest will celebrate its 30th anniversary today.

Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. on Tahquitz Canyon Way and will include free food, music, and a drone light show, according to Palm Springs city spokeswoman Amy Blaisdell.

Voted one of the best weekly street fairs in the Coachella Valley, VillageFest attracts thousands of residents and visitors and offers more than 200 vendor booths selling eclectic art, hand-crafted items, and food.

The fair runs every Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. and in the summer from 7 to 10 p.m. along Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo and Amado Roads.

More information is available at villagefest.org.