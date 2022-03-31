Wisconsin’s Davis says he’s entering NBA draft, hiring agent

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin basketball star Johnny Davis is ready to turn pro after delivering a superb sophomore season. Davis announced he’s entering the NBA draft and hiring an agent. The 6-foot-5 guard is regarded as a likely lottery selection and could be Wisconsin’s first top-10 overall pick since the Charlotte Hornets took Frank Kaminsky ninth overall in 2015. Davis is an Associated Press All-America first-team selection and the Big Ten player of the year. He’s a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award that go annually to the nation’s top player.