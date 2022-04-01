Brown, Tatum paid up to lead Celtics past Pacers 128-123

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 32 points and Jayson Tatum had 31 to help the Boston Celtics stop a rare late-season stumble and beat the Indiana Pacers 128-123. The Pacers lost their sixth straight game despite getting 30 points from Tyrese Haliburton before he fouled out early in the fourth quarter. Al Horford scored 17 points with 10 rebounds for the Celtics. They had won 24 of 28 games before losing back-to-back games for the first time in two months. Oshae Brissett and Jalen Smith scored 17 points apiece for the Pacers.