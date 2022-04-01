MASTERS ’22: Trivia quiz covering nearly 90 years at Augusta

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Who was the first Masters champion? Who has the lowest score over 72 holes? Who has finished runner-up the most times without ever getting a green jacket? It’s all here in this annual trivia quiz for the Masters. The questions go from the first Masters in 1934 all the way through the most recent Masters won by Hideki Matsuyama. Tiger Woods is mentioned a time or two. So is Jack Nicklaus. There’s even a few names from yesteryear, and one of the more famous quotes involving Woods.