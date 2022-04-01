Mets ace deGrom has shoulder tightness, status uncertain

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom felt tightness in his pitching shoulder while playing catch, putting his status for opening day in jeopardy. New York manager Buck Showalter told reporters at spring training Thursday night that deGrom will probably be scratched from his scheduled outing Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals. He’ll be re-evaluated and likely have an MRI on his shoulder. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is slated to start the season opener next Thursday in Washington. It’s concerning news for the Mets, who have big plans this season after signing fellow ace Max Scherzer to join deGrom atop a terrific rotation. After getting off to a sensational start last year, deGrom didn’t pitch during the second half because of a sprained elbow.