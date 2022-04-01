Motorist killed in crash involving SUV, Semi on I-10

A motorist died today in a collision between an SUV and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Beaumont.

The fatality occurred about 12:40 p.m. on westbound I-10 at Beaumont Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 10 westbound is slow going because of a fatal in Beaumont. It has taken me an hour and 20 minutes to get from La Quinta to Sunset Avenue. Stay off I 10 west if you can pic.twitter.com/c4JKN9auBd — Karen Devine (@KarenDevineKESQ) April 1, 2022

The agency said that a Kia SUV plowed into the back of the big rig in the slow lane, near the Beaumont Avenue off-ramp, but no other details were available.

Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location minutes later and pronounced the Kia driver, whose identity was not immediately released, dead at the scene.

There was no word on whether there were any passengers in the vehicle. The trucker apparently was not injured.

CHP officers shut down the No. 3 and 4 lanes on westbound I-10 at the location to conduct a preliminary investigation and clear the wreckage. A SigAlert was issued at 1:30 p.m. because of the ensuing traffic jam.