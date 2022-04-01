Riverside County Registrar of Voters hiring 900 temporary positions to assist in the upcoming primary election in June
Riverside County Registrar of Voters recently notified voters of 900 temporary positions it's looking to fill for the primary election on June 7.
The county is looking to fill 900 positions to assist with routine working including customer service, proofing ballot material, counting ballots, answering phones, receiving, inspecting, recording and storing voted ballots.
Interested ballots can learn more about the positions and apply HERE.
