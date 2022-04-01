The Chevron Challenge to raise funds for diversity and inclusion charities

The Chevron Challenge was designed to highlight the importance of diversity and inclusion from early education to careers.

The Chevron Challenge on the 14th hole is where Chevron will donate $10,000 for every birdie and $1,000,000 for a hole-in-one toward a charity each day.

The four tournament day charity themes that Chevron will shine a spotlight on during this week are:

Thursday - NSBE SEEK powered by Techbridge Girls

Techbridge Girls excites, educates, and equips girls from underserved communities to pursue STEM careers. Techbridge Girls has developed and implemented equitable STEM pedagogy that is gender and culturally responsive. Techbridge Girls brings a focus on STEM equity, social-emotional learning practices and cultural and gender responsive curriculum, by providing resources for the educators and the wider ecosystem that surrounds the girls, including their role models, families, and the community.

The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) created the Summer Engineering Experience for Kids (SEEK) to inspire Black students with the opportunities and wonder of the STEM field. SEEK is a free, three-week summer program that offers a fun and engaging educational experience for students in grades 3–5. SEEK aims to provide high-quality learning opportunities to underrepresented students who otherwise may not have access to a robust STEM education.

Friday – LPGA Foundation & KPMG Foundation Scholarships

A new Chevron scholarship through the LPGA Foundation will be launched this fall that focuses on providing financial support to girls from underrepresented communities looking to enter a science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM) career path.

Chevron supports the KPMG Future Leaders Program, a charitable initiative focused on developing future generations of women leaders. Annually, the program awards twenty-two top female high school seniors the opportunity to enhance their personal growth through college scholarships, a leadership development retreat, mentorship, and an introduction to golf.

Saturday – Catalyst

Chevron invests in organizations like Catalyst, which for 60 years has accelerated the progress of women in business and is leading the Great Reimagining of the workplace – one that works for all women.

Chevron also partners with Catalyst to expand the Men Advocating Real Change (MARC) program. The MARC program is focused on engaging and empowering male executives and leaders to consistently model inclusive behaviors, influence more equitable talent management systems and processes, and build effective partnerships across gender.

Sunday – LPGA Foundation

Tune in at 5pm & 6pm to hear how this challenge is benefitting young women interested in STEM careers.