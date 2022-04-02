AP source: Guardians, RP Clase agree to $20M, 5-year deal

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Guardians have agreed to terms with closer Emmanuel Clase on a $20 million, five-year contract. Clase’s deal is pending the completion of a physical, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. It could be a few days before the deal is completed, the person said. Clase missed all of 2020 after being suspended for performance-enhancing drugs. However, he thrived in his first year as Cleveland’s closer, recording 24 saves with a 1.29 ERA in 71 appearances as a rookie in 2021.