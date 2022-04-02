Nationals’ Corbin gets nod to start opening day vs Mets

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Corbin will make his first opening day start with the Washington Nationals on Thursday against the New York Mets, manager Dave Martinez said. The 32-year-old Corbin enjoyed the best year of his career in 2019, his first with Washington. He went 14-7 with a 3.25 ERA while helping pitch the Nationals to their lone World Series title. The left-hander struggled each of the past two seasons, going 11-23 combined. Last season, his ERA ballooned to 5.82. Martinez says he’s seeing a different pitcher this spring.